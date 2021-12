General Motors começa a entrega de seu luxuoso caminhão elétrico Hummer EV

Blast those streams with the new Nvidia Tegra X1+ chip

This chip enhances HD video, in real time, to 4k using next-generation AI upscaling. With Dolby Vision/Atmos, the clarity has you living in your shows. The 3GB of RAM and 16GB of storage will be all you need to cruise throw thousands of apps. Add more storage or a keyboard and mouse combo with the two USB ports on the side.