DYU T1 Electric Bike – Black Friday special

As the end of the year draws near, the most anticipated Black Friday sales event for shoppers around the world has arrived. In this shopping carnival festival, DYU company together with consumers, launched a special promotion for its star product – DYU T1 electric bicycle, so that every cycling enthusiasts can enjoy the fun of smart travel at a more favorable price.

DYU, as a world-renowned manufacturer of electric bicycles, has been committed to providing high-quality, environmentally friendly and intelligent travel solutions. With technological innovation as the core, the company has launched a series of electric bicycle products, among which the DYU T1 has won wide acclaim from consumers around the world with its excellent performance and design.

This Black Friday, DYU is offering discounts of up to €200 on the T1 e-bike. This unprecedented offer is designed to allow more consumers to experience the convenience and comfort of DYU T1 electric bicycles at a more affordable price.

DYU T1 electric bike is made of lightweight magnesium alloy material, the overall welding free, smooth lines, and foldable design makes it easy to carry and store. Equipped with torque sensor technology, the motor output can be intelligently adjusted according to the pedal frequency and force of the rider to achieve a more power-saving and smooth riding experience.

Product highlights:

Distinguished magnesium alloy: DYU T1 electric bicycle is made of top magnesium alloy material. Through the overall design without welding points, it shows an unparalleled streamlined appearance, which is not only beautiful, but also highlights the exquisite craftsmanship and excellent quality.

Intelligent torque sensor technology: Equipped with cutting-edge intelligent torque sensors, this electric bicycle can accurately capture the moment, frequency and speed of the foot, and adjust the motor output in real time to adapt to the changing terrain and different riding habits of the rider, ensuring that the power output is smooth and efficient.

Portable folding design: T1’s perfect folding design reflects a deep understanding of the concept of convenient urban life. Whether it is placed in the corner of the office, in the trunk of the car, or even on the subway, it is easy to use.

Front and rear mechanical disc brake system: Whether on busy city streets or dark night roads, the front and rear mechanical disc brakes are configured to ensure the safety of riders and provide stable and reliable braking performance.

Ultimate comfort: From the adjustable seats to the well-designed shock absorption system, every ride is the ultimate in comfort: the DYU T1 e-bike makes every journey enjoyable, no matter how far it goes.

Technical Specifications and advantages:

Maximum speed: 25 km/h to meet daily urban cycling needs.

Endurance: Up to 55 km in auxiliary mode.

Battery: 18650 lithium-ion battery, support quick disassembly and charging.

Waterproof rating: IP54, suitable for various weather conditions.

“We are excited to bring special deals on DYU T1 e-bikes to consumers this Black Friday. This is a thank you to our consumers and an opportunity for us to promote a smart mobility lifestyle. We are confident that every customer who chooses the DYU T1 will have a great value shopping experience on this special day.” Adolfo Pezzuti Gallucci, Chief Marketing officer, DYU

DYU T1 electric bicycle’s Black Friday special is a sincere invitation to consumers who pursue a high quality of life. Choosing the DYU T1 is not only choosing a high-performance electric bicycle, but also choosing a more intelligent and environmentally friendly lifestyle. This Black Friday, let’s move towards a new era of smart mobility.

